Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wins Philippine presidency, unofficial vote count shows

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The namesake son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos appears to have been elected Philippine president in an astonishing reversal of the 1986 "People Power" revolt that ousted his father.

Marcos Jr. had more than 30.8 million votes in the unofficial results. His nearest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, had 14.7 million with most of the votes tabulated from Monday's election.

Marcos Jr.'s running mate, Sara Duterte, also has a formidable lead in the vice presidential race.

The alliance of the scions of two authoritarian leaders compounded worries of human rights activists.

Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte stuck to a battle cry of national unity during the campaign, even though their fathers' presidencies opened some of the most turbulent divisions in the country's history.