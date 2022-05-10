Watch
News

Actions

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wins Philippine presidency, unofficial vote count shows

Philippines Elections ferdinand marcos jr
AP
In this image from video posted on the Bongbong Marcos Facebook page, presidential candidate and former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issues a statement to the media on Monday, May 9, 2022 in Manila, Philippines.
Philippines Elections ferdinand marcos jr
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 13:06:23-04

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The namesake son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos appears to have been elected Philippine president in an astonishing reversal of the 1986 "People Power" revolt that ousted his father.

Marcos Jr. had more than 30.8 million votes in the unofficial results. His nearest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, had 14.7 million with most of the votes tabulated from Monday's election.

Marcos Jr.'s running mate, Sara Duterte, also has a formidable lead in the vice presidential race.

The alliance of the scions of two authoritarian leaders compounded worries of human rights activists.

Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte stuck to a battle cry of national unity during the campaign, even though their fathers' presidencies opened some of the most turbulent divisions in the country's history.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate