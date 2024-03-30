Female small business owner saves Chula Vista staple

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — During the pandemic, Evelyn Salazar sprinkled some color into her life. She’s an avid baker and a lover of desserts. Looking for a new challenge, she decided to end her 18-year career in the health industry, and took over this baking supply shop in downtown Chula Vista.

“So that’s a big decision, big career change. Did you feel ready?”

“I was scared," Salazar said. "I'm still scared with everything, all the changes happening, but I just believe in community. If we all support each other, then we grow together.”

Although they sell cookie cutters, this shop is one of a kind. It’s called Standlee’s been on Third Avenue for 60 years. The shelves are filled with blue pink and gold cake toppings, edible printing paper, and in the backroom people can take private classes on cookie and cake decorating from a professional baker. But Salazar says it was close to shutting down in 2021 when the owner decided to retire.

“They made an announcement that they were going to sell so that’s when I decided I was going to take over,” Salazar said.

“What lit the spark to make that decision?”

“The fact that where was I going to get my supplies? I didn’t want to go online, I wanted to shop local.”

Salazar’s passion for small business helped her rise to the occasion, but as a mother of four, she says it was not easy.

“I was doubting myself a lot. I'm still learning how to balance everything, but I'm proud of everything I've done and where I’m at now.”

“Do you have any advice for other women who want to make a big career change?”

“You just got to go for it. If it brings you joy, just do it. Life is too short.”

Salazar says that was her recipe for success and benefiting the community was just icing on the cake.