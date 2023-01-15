Female pedestrian seriously injured in Mira Mesa hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday evening.

The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The pedestrian was crossing westbound in the north crosswalk on Jade Coast Drive when the driver of the Cadillac failed to stop at the red light and struck the pedestrian, Heims said. The driver fled the scene northbound on Camino Ruiz.

"The pedestrian sustained numerous injuries throughout her body, including a significant brain bleed," the officer said. "The pedestrian is not expected to survive her injuries."

The pedestrian's name and age were not released.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.