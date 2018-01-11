Female driver leads La Mesa Police on chase through College Area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman driving a black truck without a license plate led La Mesa Police on a chase through East County and San Diego streets Thursday.

The pursuit started about 11 a.m. at 54th St. and Montezuma Rd. in the College Area. The driver briefly traveled through La Mesa.

Twice the woman pulled to the side of the road but she drove off again.

Officers said the woman was frightened by the police dog and wanted to surrender at a police station.

Police blocked the woman in on Baltimore Dr. between University Ave. and El Cajon Blvd.

An officer broke the window while another pulled the woman from the vehicle to arrest her.

WATCH the pursuit: