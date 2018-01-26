BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego County residents affected by the Lilac Fire and subsequent flooding, mudflows, and debris damage will be able to find help starting Friday at the newly opened Disaster Recovery Center (DRC).
According to the Department of Homeland Security, residents from Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties can seek help at the Bonsall DRC.
The resources are available at the Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Rd. in Bonsall. The center will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.
Before visiting the DRC, survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362.
The deadline to register for disaster assistance for these events is March 16, 2018, but survivors are encouraged to apply as early as possible. The toll-free numbers are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week.