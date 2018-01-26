BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego County residents affected by the Lilac Fire and subsequent flooding, mudflows, and debris damage will be able to find help starting Friday at the newly opened Disaster Recovery Center (DRC).

According to the Department of Homeland Security, residents from Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties can seek help at the Bonsall DRC.

The resources are available at the Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Rd. in Bonsall. The center will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.

