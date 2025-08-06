Federal government names San Diego County as sanctuary jurisdiction

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The White House has made it clear that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will target sanctuary jurisdictions, and San Diego County is now listed as one of them.

The Department of Justice published a list of sanctuary jurisdictions on Tuesday that names dozens of cities and states and four counties — including the County of San Diego.

"I think the Trump administration's decision to publish this list is not about safety its about fear in our communities," said Paloma Aguirre, who serves on the county's Board of Supervisors.

President Trump signed an executive order in April calling for the publication of this list. That order also asks the heads of every executive department to identify federal funding for those jurisdictions that could be suspended or terminated.

"This is California this is San Diego County, we are not going to be intimidated," Aguirre said.

The Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance in December that tried to limit the Sheriff's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

"The ethos of that ordinance sends a very clear message that the county stands with our community," Aguirre said.

When asked if that messaging is worth losing federal funding, Aguirre responded: "These cuts are already happening. He's on a revenge rampage."

Mayor Bill Wells of El Cajon and Mayor John Franklin of Vista have made it clear they don't support the county's policies around immigration enforcement.

"The county of San Diego is being defiant about this and I think in the end they're probably going to lose and hurt people as a result," Wells said.

Franklin expressed concerns about funding impacts: "The county of San Diego absolutely relies on federal grants to provide law enforcement services, but I'm not sure our board of supervisors are going to care."

Both mayors are hopeful the county will work with the federal government to change its ordinance and get off the list.

"The more you fight, the more you're going to get ICE agents flooding your city," Franklin said.

Aguirre says the county is looking for ways to offset any additional cuts in federal funding.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.