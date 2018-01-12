Federal government awards San Diego $20 million for the homeless

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego County will receive more than $20 million from the federal government to reduce homelessness, U.S. Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday.

Nationwide, the grants totaled more than $2 billion. California received roughly $382 million, the most of any state.

Four dozen San Diego County nonprofit groups were awarded grants. The largest amount of funding, $3.43 million, went to the San Diego Housing Commission.

The HUD’s Continuum of Care grants are meant to move the homeless off the streets and into transitional or permanent housing.

At least 553,742 people in the U.S. experienced at least one night of homelessness last year, according to HUD.

City News Service contributed to this report.