FBI, San Diego Police search for man who robbed Clairemont bank

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A surveillance photo released by the FBI and San Diego Police Tuesday may help them find the man who robbed a Clairemont bank.

The white man, in his late 20s or early 30s, demanded cash from a teller at the Wells Fargo Bank inside the Vons grocery store at 4725 Clairemont Drive in Clairemont Town Centere on December 30.

Police said the man used a note and no weapon was seen or used.

The teller gave the man cash and he walked away.

Investigators describe the man as about 5’11” with an average build. He was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, white shirt, red shorts, black sneakers and a baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police.