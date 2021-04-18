Watch
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume later this week

Posted at 9:17 AM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 12:17:22-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says the United States will likely move to resume Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine this coming week, possibly with restrictions or broader warnings after reports of some very rare blood clot cases.

Fauci says he expects a decision when advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet Friday to discuss the pause in J&J’s single-dose vaccine.

He says he doubts “very seriously” that regulators would just "cancel” the vaccine, but instead expects possible restrictions, perhaps based on age or gender.

The J&J vaccine has been in limbo after health regulators said last week they needed more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot.

