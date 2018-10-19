Father fights off intruder in Lemon Grove home

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) - A man fought off an intruder who broke into his Lemon Grove home and sexually assaulted the man's 7-year-old daughter, San Diego County Sheriff's deputies said.



At around 2 a.m. Thursday, the father called 911 to report someone inside his house in the 7000 block of Canton Drive.



The father told responding sheriff’s deputies that he confronted a man he didn’t know in the living room, but the intruder fled following a struggle.



The intruder had assaulted one of two young children in the home, deputies said.



Deputies said the suspect is described as a black male, 20‐25 years old, standing about 5’07” tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black gym pants. He may have arrived to the residence on a skateboard so he could leave from the area.



According to the Megan's Law website, there are more than 500 sex offenders registered within a five-mile radius of the home. 21 of the offenders live within three-quarters of a mile of the home.



Anyone with information on the identification or location of this suspect should call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Child Abuse Unit at 858-285‐6222 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580‐8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with a tip that leads to an arrest in this case.



