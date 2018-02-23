SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 91-year-old woman died and a younger woman was injured in a crash in Clairemont Friday.

The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Balboa Avenue, near Mt. Alifan Drive, authorities said.

The older woman was driving south on Mt. Alifan in a gray Toyota Camry. Police said the Camry and a car driven by a 32-year-old woman collided in the intersection of Balboa Ave.

Wreckage was strewn across the Auto Zone parking lot at 6085 Balboa Ave.

The 91-year-old woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The younger woman suffered minor scrapes and bruises, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown. Police said it was possible a car may have run a red light, leading to the crash.

Balboa Avenue is closed in both directions from the 6000 block (Mt. Alifan Dr.) to 6600 block (Mt. Albertine Ave.) near Lindbergh/Schweitzer Elementary School. Police believe the road will reopen about 3 p.m.







