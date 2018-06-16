Family seeks justice in 10-year-old murder

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A shadow will always be cast over father's day for a local family, that suffered a tragic loss.

Exactly 10 years ago Darnell Smith was shot outside of his aunt's Emerald Hills home. He was 20-years- old.

His family is now asking for the public's help finding the killer. Smith was heading to his aunt's home to drop off his cousins.

A gunman jumped out of a car and fired, killing smith. He worked at Cox Communications and was a student at Mesa College.

Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a black Ford Escape with tinted windows. Cox Communications is offering a $2,500 reward, in addition to the $1,000 Crime Stoppers Reward.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.