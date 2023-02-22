Family-owned Poway restaurant temporarily closed after fire

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — Lienzo Charro has been on Poway Road for more than 30 years.

“They have been a part of our life for a long time," Carma White said.

The family-owned Mexican restaurant is an important lunch spot for people living nearby.

“We used to come here when we were dating, and then they catered our wedding,” White said.

And those living 30 minutes away.

“Tierrasanta," said Kristy Cadava.

"I live in Serra Mesa,” said Lou Kleis, her father.

Cadava and her father say it’s worth the drive to keep up their decades-long tradition.

“Once dad retired, we all three would go to lunch,” Cadava said. "And since mom passed away, dad and I continue

Now, customers will be turned away by this sign posted on the door. It reads that the restaurant is temporarily closing because of a kitchen fire.

“We called to talk to them, and it said closed," White said. "And it scared us."

What seems to be a remnant of the fire sat outside the restaurant on Tuesday morning: a burned stove covered in charcoal.

“We came by, we were hoping to talk to them to see what was going on, and we discovered this,” she said.

Lienzo Charro staff posted a statement to Facebook saying the fire started overnight on Feb. 13. Thankfully, it was isolated to the kitchen. The Poway Fire Department says no one was injured.

“They’ve been here a long time, and we always support them," Cadava said. "So I hope they can get it worked out and open back up again."

Staff said they expect to reopen soon, but the exact day is unclear.

