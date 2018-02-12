Family of missing deaf man in El Cajon growing restless

(KGTV) - The El Cajon Department are seeking the public’s help in the case of a missing father.

51-year-old John Robert Randall has been missing since February 2, according to his family.

Randall’s family says he drove to go work on friends driveway and never showed up.

“Too much time has passed at night for us to not be alarmed,” said his mother, Melinda Ireland.

Randall, who also goes by Rob, was last seen a 2004 Honda Accord with CA plates 5ESG176.

Call El Cajon PD at 619-579-3311 if you have any information.