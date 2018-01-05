Family desperately searches for dog's missing wheelchair

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An Arizona couple is reaching out to San Diegans, to help them recover their dog's wheelchair.

The Culley family was on vacation with "Rexy" in San Diego last month. The Chihuahua mix was born without front paws and his wheelchair helps him get around.

The family told 10News the wheelchair was custom built by a company in Denver. Since fitting the wheelchair to Rexy's needs is time intensive, they're hoping it will turn up and be returned soon.

Rexy's owner, Terri, shared this map with 10News to give a better indication of where it could be.

If you have any information or find Rexy's wheelchair, email Reporter Anthony Pura at: anthony.pura@10news.com.