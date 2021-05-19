‘The Simpsons’ predicted the east coast gas shortage?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An image going around social media shows Homer pumping gas into his trunk in a 2010 episode of The Simpsons.

People are claiming this was an accurate prediction of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown that had people hoarding gas in all sorts of crazy ways back east. But that's fiction.

In the 2010 episode, Homer is trying to buy a specific "Happy Little Elves" toy for Lisa only sold at "Texxon" gas stations.

But he must buy ten gallons of gas every time he tries to buy the toy, so he is forced to take extreme measures, including filling his trunk with gas.

The episode had nothing to do with a gas shortage.