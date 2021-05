(KGTV) — An image going around social media claims to show a new version of Kit Kat being produced with "no straight lines" to celebrate Pride Month, which is in June.

But that's fiction. The candy in question isn't even a Kit Kat.

It's a chocolate bar designed by a Belgian company called Chocolate World which sells various molds and tempering machines to make chocolate.

In fact, the company posted a photo of the mold used to make the bar with the crazy lines back in 2019.