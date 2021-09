(KGTV) — Californians voted overwhelmingly to keep Gavin Newsom in office, while Republican Larry Elder received far and away the most votes in the replacement question.

But a tweet going around claims that "No One" was actually the most common response on the replacement question. It's true.

A map we verified from Cal Matters shows that 45% of all statewide votes left the second question blank, while 26% voted for Elder.