Fact or Fiction: Zoo will send elephant poo video to your ex?

A story going around claims the Memphis Zoo is offering to send a video of an elephant pooping to your ex for Valentine’s Day in exchange for a $10 donation.

This one’s true.

The Zoo's “Dating or Dumping” promotion has a couple of options.

You can send an adorable video of a red panda munching on a grape to someone you love or a video of an elephant doing its business to someone you're less fond of.

Besides your ex, the Zoo says the elephant video is perfect for your annoying neighbor, overbearing mother-in-law or that co-worker who still gives you nightmares.