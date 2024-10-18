Fact or Fiction: 'Zero Sugar' lemonade had 40 grams of sugar?

(KGTV)— A story you may have seen claims lemonade labeled as "zero sugar" is being recalled because it actually contained 40 grams of sugar.
It's true.
More than 13,000 12-packs of Coca-Cola's Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade was actually regular lemonade which contains 40 grams of sugar.
That poses a health risk for people with certain health conditions including diabetes.
Coca- Cola issued a voluntary recall of the mislabled product in September but never sent out a press release.
The FDA is just going public with the news now.
The recalled drink was not shipped to California.