Fact or Fiction: You need a driver's licence to ride motorized suitcase in Japan?

A story that caught our eye claims you now need a driver's license to ride a motorized suitcase in Japan.
It's true.

The suitcases have grown in popularity in recent years, which many airports say are causing safety problems.

The suitcases are similar to children's scooters, but are powered by lithium-ion batteries.

Japan now classifies the luggage as "motorized vehicles" and is requiring travelers to carry a valid driver's license to ride them.

In June, a woman studying in Japan was referred to prosecutors for driving without a license for allegedly riding a three- wheeled suitcase on a sidewalk in Osaka.

