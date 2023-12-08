Fact or Fiction: You can now buy single Chicken McNugget?

(KGTV) — A rumor going around claims you can now buy a single Chicken McNugget from McDonald's.

It's true, but you don't try to order it in the U.S.

In honor of the 40th anniversary of McNuggets, McDonald's Switzerland is now selling individual McNuggets for $1.37 apiece.

According to the ad campaign, being able to buy a single McNugget will eliminate the guilt of fighting over the last one.

In a statement, a McDonald's spokesperson says "because sharing is an important part of our food culture, we don't want anyone to miss out."

Unfortunately, you can only buy McNuggets in boxes of various portions here in the U.S.