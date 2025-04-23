Fact or Fiction: You can legally bet on the next pope?

(KGTV) — The passing of Pope Francis immediately led to speculation about who will replace him.

You may have heard you can now place a bet on who that will be.

But, at least legally speaking, that's fiction.

Although sports betting is legal in dozens of states, gambling on Papal elections is not.

However, betting on the new Pope is legal in many countries outside the United States, especially Europe where bookmakers have a long tradition of offering odds on significant global events.

Currently, the majority of bookmakers have Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin as the early frontrunner.

The 70-year-old is the Vatican's Secretary of State.

But surprise selections often happen.

