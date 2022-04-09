Fact or Fiction: Yellowstone National Park offers annual pass for year 2172?

(KGTV) — A headline that caught our eye claims Yellowstone National Park is offering an annual pass that won't be good until the year 2172.

It's actually true.

The so-called "Inheritance Pass" is part of a fundraising effort in honor of the park's 150th birthday.

In exchange for a $1,500 donation, you get an annual pass valid for entry in 2172.

The goal is to raise money to preserve Yellowstone for another150 years.

The money will be used for everything from trail improvements, to native fish conservation, to scientific studies.

