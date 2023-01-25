Fact or Fiction: Xbox forcing shutdowns to fight climate change?

(KGTV) — The conservative outlet Blaze Media published an article claiming Xbox is forcing gamers to power down to fight climate change.

In addition, Senator Ted Cruz tweeted "First gas stoves, then your coffee, now they're gunning for your Xbox."

But that is fiction.

Microsoft has added two energy saving settings to the Xbox.

One allows the console to pick a time of night for maintenance that uses the most renewable energy from the electrical grid.

The other offers a shutdown setting that can replace sleep mode.

But neither affect game play and both can be adjusted if you desire.

