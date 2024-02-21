Fact or Fiction: World's oldest company changing logo after 150 years?

(KGTV) — A headline that caught our eye claims the world's oldest company logo is being changed after more than 150 years.

It's true.

Since 1883, the British product Lyle's Golden Syrup has sported the logo of a dead lion being swarmed by bees.

According to the company's website, the logo depicts the biblical story of Samson who killed a lion and later noticed a swarm of bees had formed a comb of honey in the carcass.

Fearing that image may not appeal to Gen Z, the company is changing the logo to depict a friendly-looking lion and a single bee.

Guiness had recognized the old logo as the world's longest-running unchanged brand packaging.

