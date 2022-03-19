Fact or Fiction: 'World's largest potato' found in New Zealand?

(KGTV) — We told you last year about a New Zealand couple who grew a 17-pound potato believed to be the biggest in the world.

Colin and Donna Craig-Brown weren't even trying to grow it. It just appeared in their garden.

RELATED: Scientific testing finds that 'world's largest potato' is actually a gourd

They even named it Dug, after how it was unearthed. But it turns out Dug is a dud.

The folks at Guinness did the DNA testing and discovered Dug is actually the tuber of a type of gourd.

So, sadly, the record for largest potato will remain the 11-pounder grown in Britain in 2011.