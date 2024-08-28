Fact or Fiction: World's largest Costco coming to Epcot?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen on social media claims the world's largest Costco is coming to Epcot at Walt Disney World.

According to the meme, it will be the only Costco that doesn't require a membership and, of course, will feature a massive Disney section.

But if that excites you, we're sorry to tell you it's fiction.

This is yet another phony story cooked up by our old friend Mouse Trap News.

The website produces satirical articles about the Disney parks that are not meant to be anything other than entertainment.

