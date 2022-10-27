Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: World's biggest cruise ship sells out before it sets sail?

You may have heard the debut of the world's biggest cruise ship has sold out more than a year before it sets sail.
Posted at 9:32 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 00:32:56-04

It's true.

The first sailing of Royal Caribbean's ‘Icon of the Seas’ is scheduled for January 27, 2024 out of Miami.

Reservations opened October 24th. and they were all booked by the next day.

The ‘Icon of the Seas’ is nearly 1,200 feet long.

It has 20 decks and the ability to accommodate 7,600 guests and a total of 10,000 people including crew.

It also boasts 6 water slides, 7 pools and an indoor water fall.

The price for the initial cruise started at $1,500.

