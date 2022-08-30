Fact or Fiction: Worker flipped Dr. Oz sign to 'no' in photo?

(KGTV) — A picture being spread all over social media appears to show Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz posing with some restaurant workers, one of whom has flipped the Oz sign on its side to form the word "No."

But that picture is a digital fake.

Oz tweeted out the real picture August 12th which shows the woman holding the “Dr. Oz US Senate" sign correctly.

Still, Oz's campaign has been struggling to gain traction.

A number of polls show him trailing Democrat John Fetterman by double digits.