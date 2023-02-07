Fact or Fiction: Woodpecker stores over 700 pounds of acorns in wall of California home?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a woodpecker stored more than 700 pounds of acorns in the wall of a California home.

It's true.

Nick's Extreme Pest Control posted pictures from the home in Sonoma County.

Workers say the woodpecker was making holes in the walls of the house to store its acorns, but they kept falling into spaces in the walls.

When the workers cut into the wall, more than 700 pounds of acorns came pouring out.

The company posted on Facebook there were enough acorns to fill eight trash bags.

The homeowners are now adding vinyl siding to the home to hopefully deter the woodpecker moving forward.

