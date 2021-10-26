Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Woman suing Kellogg’s for lack of strawberries in Pop-Tarts?

items.[0].videoTitle
A story you may have seen claims a woman is suing Kellogg’s because she claims there aren't enough strawberries in strawberry Pop-Tarts. It's true. A New York woman has filed a $5 million class-action lawsuit.
Posted at 8:29 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 23:29:04-04

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a woman is suing Kellogg’s because she claims there aren't enough strawberries in strawberry Pop-Tarts.

It's true. A New York woman has filed a $5 million class-action lawsuit.

She says the advertising on the boxes is misleading and the Pop-Tarts actually contain more pears and apples than strawberries.

We checked, and the nutritional label on Frosted Strawberry Pop-Parts says they contain 2% or less of dried strawberries, dried pears, and dried apples.

Kellogg’s has not commented on the suit or a similar one filed by an Illinois woman in August.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!