Fact or Fiction: Woman suing JetBlue because ice cream sandwich was too cold?

(KGTV) — Remember the woman who sued McDonald's because she said her coffee was too hot?

Now a story is going around claiming a woman is suing JetBlue because she says her ice cream sandwich was dangerously cold.

It's true.

In the lawsuit, Karla Quinonez says the airline served her a Nightingale Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Sandwich that was frozen solid and caused her to fracture a tooth.

She's claiming negligence and is demanding a monetary judgement, plus legal costs.

So far, JetBlue has not commented on the lawsuit.