Fact or Fiction: Woman secretly lived inside a grocery store rooftop sign for a year?

Midland, MI (KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a woman secretly lived inside the rooftop sign of a grocery store for a year.

It's true.

Contractors discovered the secret living space last month while working at the Family Fare supermarket in Midland, Michigan.

The fully decked-out living area was furnished with a desk, pantry of food and even a plant.

The woman told officers she'd been living there for a year and did have a job, although not at the store.

Police made her leave, but so far, the store has not filed any charges.

In fact, they even let her keep her furniture.