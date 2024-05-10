Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Woman secretly lived inside a grocery store rooftop sign for a year?

A story that seems hard to believe claims a woman secretly lived inside the rooftop sign of a grocery store for a year.
Posted at 7:32 PM, May 09, 2024
It's true.

Contractors discovered the secret living space last month while working at the Family Fare supermarket in Midland, Michigan.

The fully decked-out living area was furnished with a desk, pantry of food and even a plant.

The woman told officers she'd been living there for a year and did have a job, although not at the store.

Police made her leave, but so far, the store has not filed any charges.

In fact, they even let her keep her furniture.

