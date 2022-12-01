Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Woman posed as doctor with only a high school diploma?

A wild story claims a woman who only graduated high school worked at a hospital for a year posing as a doctor.
Posted at 9:11 PM, Nov 30, 2022
It's true.

20-year-old Ayşe Özkiraz used a fake diploma to get a job at a state hospital in northwestern Turkey.

She says she never treated patients, even though she wore a white coat and a stethoscope. But on at least one occasion she did suture a patient after an operation.

Doctors finally caught on when she gave contradictory answers about her education and couldn't answer some basic medical questions. She now faces criminal charges.

