FACT OR FICTION: Woman caught with giraffe poop in her luggage?

A headline that caught our eye claims a woman was caught with a box of giraffe poop in her luggage at the airport.

It's true.

The woman declared the feces when she arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport in late September.

She had just traveled to Kenya and said she wanted to make jewelry out of the giraffe poop, as she had done in the past with moose droppings.

But agents confiscated and destroyed the giraffe poop.

Agriculture specialists say it can carry diseases such as Swine Fever and Newcastle Disease.