Fact or Fiction: Woman busted for turning kitchen into illegal dental office?

A story that seems hard to believe claims a woman was busted for turning her kitchen into an illegal dentist's office.
Unfortunately, it's true.

The makeshift office was set up in the kitchen of a one-bedroom apartment on Long Island separated by only a curtain.

The Nassau County DA says 70-year-old Gladys Serrano extracted five teeth from a woman this summer.

They say she gave the woman paper towels to absorb the large amount of blood and instructed her to rinse with salt water.

Serrano, who doesn't have a license, allegedly charged the woman nearly $2,000 for the procedure.

She faces up to four years in prison.

