Fact or Fiction: Woman arrested for shoplifting at 'Shop with a Cop' event?

A story claims a woman was arrested for shoplifting at a ‘Shop with a Cop’ event filled with officers.
Posted at 8:20 PM, Dec 06, 2023
It's true.

It happened December 2nd at a Walmart in Livingston County, Michigan.

Police say a woman loaded up her cart with $730 worth of items and ran through self-checkout.

Unfortunately for her, there were 75 cops in the store at the time and she was arrested while loading up her car, which was parked next to a police cruiser.

You may recall, we had a similar story in December 2022 when a man tried to steal items from a Florida Walmart with nearly 40 deputies, the forensics team, and even the sheriff himself inside.

