Fact or Fiction: Woman arrested for battering man with cinnamon roll?

A story that sounds like it came from The Onion claims a woman was arrested for battering a man with a cinnamon roll.

Believe it or not, this one's true.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ann Marie Luna threw the cinnamon roll at the back of the victim's head at a transitional housing facility in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Luna admitted to throwing the roll and was captured on camera doing so.

Although he wasn't hurt, the man who was hit decided to press charges.

Luna is charged with misdemeanor battery.

The judge ordered her to stay away from the victim, but she can still have contact with frosted pastries.