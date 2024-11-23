Fact or Fiction: Will written on the back of food boxes is valid?

(KGTV)— A story that caught our eye claims a court has ruled a will written on the back of food boxes is valid.

It’s true.

Malcolm Cheney from the UK died in 2021 and wrote his will on boxes of frozen fish and mince pies.

He left his estate to a diabetes charity, but the will was challenged because of the unconventional way he made his wishes known.

But a high court judge ruled the document is valid and can be entered into probate.

Had it been rejected, the money would have been divided between Cheney's sisters and nieces, with whom he reportedly had bad blood and did not want to leave anything.