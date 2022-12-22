Fact or Fiction: Will the 'Star of Bethlehem' shine tonight?

(KGTV) — A social media post claimed that on December 21, “The Star of Bethlehem" would shine for the first time since the year 1226.

But that is fiction.

The post was actually made two years ago when Saturn and Jupiter crossed paths to create what looked like a very bright star in the sky.

The planets hadn't appeared that closely together in nearly eight centuries and since it happened on the Winter Solstice right before Christmas, some called it the "Star of Bethlehem."

However, no such thing is happening this year.