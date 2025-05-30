FACT OR FICTION: Will people who stand up as soon as the plane lands get fined?

A story you may have seen claims Turkey is now fining impatient airplane passengers who stand up before the plane stops.

It's actually true.

The new rules went into effect this month.

Anyone who stands up before the seatbelt sign turns off will reportedly be fined around $70.

The Turkish Civil Aviation Authority says it imposed the new penalty after seeing a huge jump in complaints about passengers grabbing overhead bags before the plane stopped.

Commercial airlines in Turkey are now required to make an in-flight announcement about the new rule and report those who don't comply.

We're told Turkish Airlines, the country's national carrier, has already updated its landing announcement.

