Fact or Fiction: Will buying lottery tickets at winning stores work?

(KGTV) — The Powerball jackpot is now up to $1.2 billion.

Many people try to buy their tickets at a store where large jackpots have been won before.

But that will do you no good.

USC math professor Ken Alexander says past success means nothing.

The odds any given store will produce a winner are only related to how many tickets it sells.

However, he says if you want to increase your chance of avoiding sharing a jackpot if you win you should choose numbers that aren't selected as often.

Many players pick the date of their birthday as one of their numbers.

So numbers higher than 31 are played less.

