Fact or Fiction: What are the myths about voting?

There is a lot of misinformation about voting, so let's tackle a few. One myth is that if you leave something blank on your ballot, the whole ballot won't be counted.
Posted at 7:31 PM, Mar 05, 2024
Not true.

You can vote for as many or as few contests as you choose.

Another piece of misinformation is that vote-by-mail ballots are thrown out if they arrive after election day.

That's also fiction.

Ballots postmarked by Mar. 5 and received by Mar. 12 will be counted.

Finally, there are alarmist claims about non-citizens and dead people voting.

Both are virtually non-existent, and a non-citizen would face fines, prison and deportation for doing so.

