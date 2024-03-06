Fact or Fiction: What are the myths about voting?

(KGTV) -- There is a lot of misinformation about voting, so let's tackle a few.

One myth is that if you leave something blank on your ballot, the whole ballot won't be counted.

Not true.

You can vote for as many or as few contests as you choose.

Another piece of misinformation is that vote-by-mail ballots are thrown out if they arrive after election day.

That's also fiction.

Ballots postmarked by Mar. 5 and received by Mar. 12 will be counted.

Finally, there are alarmist claims about non-citizens and dead people voting.

Both are virtually non-existent, and a non-citizen would face fines, prison and deportation for doing so.

