Fact or Fiction: Whale spotted on street flooded by Hurricane Ian

(KGTV) — A viral picture going around claims to show a whale on a city street flooded by Hurricane Ian.

Other pictures you may have seen show alligators and sharks on flooded streets.

But they're all fiction.

While the images from Ian have been devastating, no sea or swamp creatures have turned up on city roads. The whale image in particular has been around for a while.

For example, it showed up in August after allegedly being taken during flooding in Dallas. It can be traced back to at least 2016 when it appeared on the Canadian Parks and Wilderness website.