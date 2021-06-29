Fact or Fiction: Weight loss device stops users from opening mouth too wide?

(KGTV) — An image going around claims to show a new weight loss device that stops people from opening their mouths wide enough to eat solid food.

It's real. Dental Slim Diet Control allows users to open their mouths just 2 millimeters wide. It works using magnetic locking bolts.

The researchers who created it at the University of Otago in New Zealand say it's safe and allows for speaking and breathing. In the one published study, a group of seven obese women lost an average of 15 pounds in two weeks.

But the device, which some compare to a medieval torture instrument, is not yet approved for public use.