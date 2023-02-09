Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Wearable bean bag hits the market?

Posted at 7:48 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 22:48:49-05

(KGTV) — A bizarre story you may have seen claims a wearable beanbag has hit the market.

It's true.

A Japanese apparel company has created an onion-shaped, wearable beanbag intended to promote relaxation.

A representative for the company says the concept was born out of the idea of a cushion that would allow you to totally let go anytime, anywhere.

The wearable beanbags come in kids, medium, and large sizes and sell for about $120.

We can't say how well they're selling, but pictures of the beanbag are already a hit on Japanese social media.

