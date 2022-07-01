Fact or Fiction: Wealthy New Yorkers getting bladder botox?

(KGTV) — An unusual story claims wealthy New Yorkers are getting bladder Botox to avoid bathroom breaks on the drive to the Hamptons.

It's apparently true.

The Hamptons is a popular summer destination for affluent New Yorkers, located about 100 miles from Manhattan.

The traffic getting there can be awful and there are few restrooms along the way.

In response, urologist David Shusterman says he's injecting Botox into women's bladders on a weekly basis.

He says he's also performing a procedure on men to reduce their prostate for the same reason.

Shusterman is even advertising the procedures with the tag line "Race to the Hamptons, not the bathroom."

