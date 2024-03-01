Fact or Fiction: Was there a February 30 on the calendar?

(KGTV) — This is February 29, an extra day that only happens every four years on a leap year.

But would you believe there was once a February 30 on the calendar?

It's true.

In the year 1712, Sweden, which was using the Gregorian calendar, wanted to synchronize with the old Julian calendar.

It also wanted to make sure that would correspond with Easter falling on a Sunday.

So to make that happen, Sweden added an extra leap day to the calendar, February 30, 1712.

It only happened once.

So anyone born or married on that day never got to celebrate on the actual date again.

