(KGTV) -- A story going around claims the frozen body of Walt Disney will finally be thawed in December with the hope of bringing him back to life.

But this is fiction on a couple levels.

First, the article this came from was published in "Daily News Reported" which is a satirical website.

Secondly, the entire premise that Walt Disney's body was cryogenically frozen after his death is a myth.

In reality, Walt Disney's death certificate shows he was cremated two days after his death.